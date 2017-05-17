Boogie Wonderland: DJs to relive the 'heady days of disco' at Limerick event

THE cream of Limerick’s disco heritage is coming together for one night only to celebrate Boogie Wonderland.

Micky Mac – Michael McNamara – Nicky Woulfe and JP Dillon are teaming up for the disco celebration in Dolan’s Warehouse on May 26.

The anniversary show marks a number of milestones – Micky Mac’s 50th and Nicky Woulfe’s 40th years in the industry – and recalls the music of the 70s and the 80s on “a journey of wonderful musical memories”, the duo promise.

It will recreate the heady days of disco when nightclubs and the hits of the 70s and 80s were a staple of Limerick nightlife, the DJs outlined.

The night was launched by Metropolitan Mayor Michael Hourigan at the George Hotel where classic disco night Fernando’s began 40 years ago. The glory days of Tropics will also be recalled, as the DJs set about bringing back the famous slow set, an important social feature of that nightlife.

Cllr Hourigan described the event as an innovative idea to bring people on a walk down memory lane.

“The night promises to be full of memories for so many people and will bring back the heady days of disco music,” say the duo.

To that end, a competition will take place on local and national radio to find the public’s favourite slow set numbers. See www.dolans.ie for more.