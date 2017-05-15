National Children's Choir event for the University Concert Hall

A FULL house is expected at the UCH for the National Children’s Choir next week.

The regional concert for the school-based choral experience for primary school children takes place on Thursday, May 18 at 7.30pm and will feature 300 children on stage.

Schools including Caherdavin Girls NS, Cratloe NS, Croagh NS, Birdhill NS, Kilmihil NS, Monaleen NS, Nicker NS, and Quin NS are all taking part.

The repertoire is extensive and varied, including old favourites such as Moon River and Ó Ró Sé Do Bheatha Bhaile and classics such as Panis Angelicus, Nella Fantasia and the very challenging, Hallelujah Chorus. The programme also includes more modern pieces including From a Distance and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Since its formation in 1985 by the legendary Dr. Seán Créamer, over 500 schools and more than 150,000 children have participated in the National Children’s Choir. It will perform at the National Concert Hall later in May after the regional concerts.