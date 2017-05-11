Multi-instrumentalist Jake Clemons album tour comes to Dolan's Warehouse

BRUCE Springsteen's sax-player Jake Clemons is back in Limerick for a show on his Fear and Love tour.

Clemons, an accomplished multi-instrumentalist in his own right who played two shows in the city in December 2013, just months after Springsteen rocked Thomond Park that summer, plays Dolan's Warehouse this Friday (doors 9pm, €19).

The singer songwriter recently released his latest album and said he was “stoked to be returning to Ireland to perform the new songs from Fear and Love, plus favourites from my previous releases for everyone in the beautiful country”.

See www.dolans.ie for more and to book tickets.