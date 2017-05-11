Have a Smallone on Limerick's Bottom Dog theatre company
Site specific piece runs until Saturday
Michelle O'Flanagan in John Murphy's play Smallone
BOTTOM Dog Theatre Company return with a new site-specific piece this week.
Smallone is directed by Bottom Dog ensemble member John Murphy and stars Michelle O'Flanagan. Murphy has taken the piece out of a conventional theatre space and “into the grimy, authentic reality of a room” in a old Georgian building at 74 O'Connell Street.
The site-specific piece runs from Tuesday to Saturday (8pm, tickets €15/12).
See www.bottomdogtheatre.com for more.
