Have a Smallone on Limerick's Bottom Dog theatre company

BOTTOM Dog Theatre Company return with a new site-specific piece this week.

Smallone is directed by Bottom Dog ensemble member John Murphy and stars Michelle O'Flanagan. Murphy has taken the piece out of a conventional theatre space and “into the grimy, authentic reality of a room” in a old Georgian building at 74 O'Connell Street.

The site-specific piece runs from Tuesday to Saturday (8pm, tickets €15/12).

