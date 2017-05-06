Limerick composer secures million Spotify plays

LIMERICK composer Paddy Mulcahy is seeing clear signs of success in his creative direction, after it was confirmed that one solo piano composition has rec-eived more than one million Spotify plays.

Mulcahy expressed delight over the success of his ambient score Waltz Sketches, which was released in March 2016. This follows the composer’s national recognition, when the Irish Times selected his latest LP The Words She Said as Album of the Week, this March.

Waltz Sketches, a short tune that has undoubtedly garnered popularity for its raw production quality, was one of Paddy’s first musical emblems in his search for a distinct, neo-classical outfit.

“There seems to be a genuine interest from people since changing from the more electronic stuff. The emotion in this music is more accessible and direct, which naturally would resonate with people more than dance-floor orientated stuff.”

However, he added, he feels that the market for this modern classical style has potential to grow, as it is still in its infancy in Ireland. The Words She Said is a confident affirmation of his desired style, rather than a nervous experiment. And this time, there is a striking melange of raw recordings and his experience with polished mastering. This has allowed him to call his sixth release his “first real album”.

Paddy is also looking to press at least 200 vinyl copies of the acclaimed release, through a crowdfunding campaign.

“As opposed to the traditional method of pressing a 12-inch record – where the artist/label fronts the money for production – my ‘funding’ campaign offers the chance for people to pre-order a copy of the record and once the goal of 200 pre-orders is met - then the order goes through and the records are pressed,” he added.

While promoting the new album with a physical release, Paddy is also working on an electronic EP, solely consisting of synthesiser soundscapes, which will be released in late 2017. For more news on Paddy Mulcahy, visit his website at www.paddymulcahy.com.