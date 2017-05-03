Mercury nominee plays Dolan's Upstairs show

MERCURY Prize nominee C Duncan comes to Limerick for a much-anticipated show this week.

The Glaswegian, a prodigious talent who released his second album The Midnight Sun last October to critical acclaim, plays Upstairs in Dolan's this Friday night (doors 9pm, tickets €10).

A recent support slot to Elbow in the UK saw Duncan's profile rise, as did the composer and multi-instrumentalist's Mercury nomination in 2015 for debut Architect.

That album won huge praise from the likes of The Guardian, The Sunday Times, Mojo, Uncut and The Quietus, while his follow-up delves into more expansive and experimental territories.

With a brand new and bigger live show in tow, C Duncan has blossomed into a fully accomplished live artist, backed by a four-piece band.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.dolans.ie.