Disappointment as Boyzlife cancel Limerick gig

This week’s Boyzlife show at the University Concert Hall has been cancelled after it was announced that Keith Duffy of Boyzone fame has been diagnosed with laryngitis.

The concert, featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, had been due to take place at UCH this Thursday, May 4.

“Unfortunately Keith Duffy of Boyzlife is unwell and was diagnosed with laryngitis this morning. As a result of this and on the recommendation of his doctor both of the Irish Boyzlife shows that were due to take place this week in Cork and Limerick must be cancelled to allow Keith adequate recovery time,” read a statement issued by UCH this Tuesday afternoon.

“Both Keith and Brian, together with their management team, apologise sincerely for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause,” added the statement.

A spokesperson for the University Concert Hall says all ticket holders will be contacted directly and full refunds will be issued.

For further information, contact the University Concert Hall at (061) 331549 or visit its website at www.uch.ie