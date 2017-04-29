Radamisto Irish premiere tour calls to the Lime Tree Theatre

THE Irish premiere of Handel's Radamisto is touring to the Lime Tree Theatre on May 6.

Northern Ireland Opera, in association with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, presents the powerful production, one that explores the themes of lust, vanity, and unrequited love, set alongside some of Handel’s most inspired and memorable music.

Radamisto is a story about the futile nature of power; about political prisoners, asylum seekers, broken-hearted wives and grieving lovers. It showcases some of the finest female singers in Ireland, including Doreen Curran alongside Aoife Miskelly, plus Sinéad Campbell-Wallace and Kate Allen,

Radamisto is directed by the acclaimed Irish theatre director Wayne Jordan, with David Brophy conducting the Irish Chamber Orchestra, fresh from its successful European tour.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie for more details.