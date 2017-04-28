Dancing queens and kings in Murroe's 'Strictly' event

ONE OF THE performers in Murroe’s Strictly Come Dancing said everyone should put it on their bucket list.

Tony Breen is one of 38 who have been rehearsing like professionals for months and are all set for this Saturday, April 29 in the South Court Hotel.

“It is for a for a very good cause – the provision of new facilities for our community. All the dancers have enjoyed the experience – it’s been great fun. Everyone should put Strictly on their bucket list of things to do!” said Tony, who praised Murroe Community Council for organising the event.

It is the latest fundraiser for their “field of dreams” in the centre of the village. Planning permission has been granted for a €700,000 astro-turf pitch, walkway, multi-purpose building and skate park.

The community council bought the six acre field in 2014 with JP McManus’ help for €130,000. The bank would only loan them €50,000 so he paid for it and officially turned the sod on the site last September.

These first class facilities will act as focal point for the Murroe-Boher parish for generations to come.

Chairperson of the Strictly Come Dancing committee, Ciara Walsh thanked the volunteer dancers for their significant time commitment and promised a night of great entertainment and lively performances.

Tickets are on sale now in all the local shops, Post Office, Denis Holmes Showrooms, Ciara Walsh 087 6280019 or any committee member.

Dancers have voting cards and are looking for number ones or you can cast a ballot for your favourite couple online at www.ifundraise.ie/strictlymurroe

A bus will run from Murroe to the hotel, leaving at 7pm and returning at 2am after the disco. €10 return. Contact Ciara on 087 6280019 to book a seat.