Artist-in-residence 'enhanced culture' at MIC in Limerick

MARY IMMACULATE College’s multi-award winning artist-in-residence Anne-Marie O’Farrell “enhanced the artistic, aesthetic and educational culture” at the South Circular Road institution, throughout her three-year tenure.

The programme was hosted by MIC’s department of arts, education and physical education, and the Lime Tree Theatre, with funding sourced from the college and the Arts Council. Its primary purpose was to “enliven the musical culture of the MIC campus”.

Dean of education, Prof Teresa O’Doherty commended Ms O’Farrell for “enriching the college community”.

Louise Donlon, of the Lime Tree Theatre, said that the residency allowed the theatre the opportunity to offer a great range of excellent music-based workshops in its programme.

The artist said that it was “tremendous privilege” to be composer-in-residence at MIC for three years.