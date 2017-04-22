Aerowaves artist is Staying Alive at Dance Limerick

A TUNE by the Bee Gees is interspersed through a conceptual piece by top rated dancer Jasna Vinovrski at Dance Limerick.

Staying Alive, taking its title from the song of the same name, is a quirky piece by the artist, who grew up in Zagreb.

Vinovrski is the second Aerowaves 2016 artist to visit Dance Limerick in as many weeks after former Daghdha dancer Laura Dannequin, both part of a network of dance presenters considered to be among the most promising choreographers on the European scene.

In Staying Alive – described as a ‘delightfully modest, smartly conceived, topical solo’ –Vinovrski questions order and control, using an iPad as an agent of that control. Reflecting on the debate around migration, it questions how the administrative structure of the law, and its control of the migration process, has been perpetuated and affected by the production of knowledge and discourse around the subject.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Jasna Vinovrski to Dance Limerick,” said director Jenny Traynor.

“Staying Alive is an absorbing piece, dealing with weighty issues but playing on the lyrics of the famous Bee Gees song, reflecting in a way the absurdity but also the seriousness of the level of influence technology has in our lives.

“Jasna – like Laura Dannequin who performed here recently – was an Aerowaves Artist in 2016. This is a real achievement for a dance artist as it’s an independent, internationally recognised mark of excellence among the dance community. All told, Staying Alive should be a fascinating experience for Limerick audiences.”

Staying Alive takes place in Dance Limerick on April 25 at 8pm. Tickets €14/12 from www.dancelimerick.ie or on the door.