Tom Crean's Antarctic adventure covered in Lime Tree bound play

THE popular play focusing on Tom Crean's exploits in the Antarctic returns to the Lime Tree Theatre this week.

Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer is in the 510-seater venue this Thursday night.

Telling the riveting true story of one of the few men to serve with both Scott and Shackleton and survive three famous expeditions, one of Ireland’s unsung heroes is brought to life in this solo performance by Aidan Dooley.

