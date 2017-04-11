Walking festival to light up the Ballyhoura way

THRONGS of walkers are expected to descend on the many towns and villages of Ballyhoura Country over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Ballyhoura walking festival, now in its 24th year, is expecting to attract walkers throughout the weekend from all over Ireland and further afield.

The festival provides an opportunity to explore some of Ballyhoura Country’s stunning countryside in the company of guides from the Ballyhoura Bears walking club.

The festival features a packed programme of walks for all abilities, from the enthusiastic well-equipped walker who relishes the challenge of the A & B walks on the Saturday and Sunday morning, to the gentle ramblers who are out to enjoy pleasant guided walks in the company of local experts in the fields of heritage, archaeology, history, flora and fauna.

This year the big A walk will be as a fundraising event for Carebright Dementia Hub.

Sponsorship cards are available through Carebright for this event.

Registration for Saturday and Sunday A walks take place at the King’s Yard outside Mitchelstown and Murroe NS from 9.30am with both walks starting at 10am. The nature walk registration starts at 11.30am and this will be at the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Park giving people the opportunity to explore the tracks and trails of the Ballyhouras.

The facilities at the trailhead provide secure parking, toilets and shower facilities and also provide an opportunity for walkers to see the array of bike routes, trim trail and nature trails located here. This year the festival line-up will include a range of walks including a new and exciting singles walk along the Keale River from Darragh to Ballyorgan.

This is an over 18’s walk as a drink or two may be consumed at the bars located at the start and end point.

This walk will also involve a bus transfer from Kilfinane, a film screening at the Church of Ireland Kilfinane, moon walk on the Friday night and a induction to geocaching.

All walks should prove popular and provide great insights into some of the area’s finest historical, heritage and archaeological attractions.

Pre registration is very important so contact reception at the Ballyhoura Offices, Kilfinane on 063-91300 or email reception@ballyhoura.org today.