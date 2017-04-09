Laura Dannequin's moving Hardy Animal piece comes to Dance Limerick

FRENCH-born dance artist Laura Dannequin, who lived in Limerick for three years while working with Daghdha Dance Company, returns with a moving new performance.

Dannequin, who was was selected as an Aerowaves Artist in 2016 – one of just 20 choreographers from Europe selected by the Aerowaves network for their high standard of work – presents performance piece Hardy Animal at Dance Limerick on Wednesday, April 12 at 8pm.

A tender solo which explores human resilience in the face of chronic pain, Hardy Animal is a goodbye letter to a former self and a moving ode to dance. Inspired by Dannequin’s own experience of chronic pain, the piece interweaves text and movement, retracing a brutal journey of loss, and hope, and “looking at our need to create meaning in a baffling world,” she says.

Jenny Traynor, Dance Limerick director, said the organisation was “very excited to have an artist of Laura Dannequin’s calibre”.

“Laura was an Aerowaves Artist in 2016, which means she was selected as one of the 20 most promising choreographers in Europe in 2016 by the Aerowaves network of 33 European partner countries. Being selected as an Aerowaves artist is a real badge of honour for dance artists and an internationally recognised standard among the dance community.

“We are also very pleased that Dance Limerick was recently accepted as a member of the Aerowaves network. This is our own badge of honour and, in practical terms, our membership gives us access to dance of the highest quality internationally and the opportunity to collaborate with fellow member dance organisations across Europe,” she added.

Tickets €14/€12 from www.dancelimerick.ie or on the door.