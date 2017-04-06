Limerick fashion blogger looks at the big trends for spring/summer

WE all like to be fashion forward and knowing upcoming trends is the best way to plan our Spring/Summer wardrobes. London Fashion Week is always the first place to showcase trends for upcoming seasons. I was lucky enough to attend London Fashion Week in September which showcased upcoming collections for Spring/Summer 2017.

I also attended some high street retailers' press days for Spring/Summer and it was really interesting to see how the trends from fashion week translated into high street retail collections.

Even if you don't have tickets to an event I would still recommend going to visit the key venues during London Fashion Week as there is a great buzz around and you will get serious outfit inspiration.

As it was my first fashion week I was soaking it all up, the style, the atmosphere, the glamour. I was also trying to keep tabs on the amount of ridiculously famous people I was clapping eyes on. Including Winnie Harlow, Daniel Lismore, Ashley James, Tom Daley, Vogue Williams and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to name but a few.

Honestly if you grabbed a friend who shares a passion for fashion and parked yourself somewhere near the main venues you would have a fantastic time just watching and taking it all in! A lot of the main designers will share footage of their shows afterwards so you can watch these from the comfort of your own couch.

Anyway enough about the event itself down to what everyone wants to know...what are the biggest trends for this Spring/Summer this year?

Floral/graphic garden prints. This trend is everywhere in the form of print and embroidery. From jackets to boots and shoes, to jeans and shirts. When styling this look I would pick one embroidered piece to incorporate into your outfit as you don't want to end up looking like Heidi! A white floral print shirt tucked into blue denim ripped jeans would be a great way to incorporate this trend.

Ruffles and frills. This has to be one of my favourite trends. I love the texture ruffles and frills can create. You will find ruffles and frills in the form of victorian necklines and statement sleeves.

Gingham is another upcoming look that will be very big. There are lots of pretty gingham pieces incorporated into collections such as pretty summer dresses and shirts.

Extravagant/statement sleeves: Feeding into the victorian style there are some gorgeous dresses, tops and shirts with various styles of sleeves. Including bell sleeves, gigot sleeves (wide at the top, narrow at the bottom), bishops sleeves (loose sleeves), sleeves trimmed with fluttering fabric accents, sleeves with cut-outs and sleeves that are embellished, flared, or overly long.

Metallics: Metallics are still very much on trend this season, you will find metallic backpacks, shoes, accessories and jackets. Again, with this trend I would incorporate it sparingly, it's really not cool if it's over done. I have a pair of rose gold court shoes which I wear with plain chinos and a blouse or jumper and it works really well.

Pyjama style: This look is still very in, personally I am a big fan of pyjama shirts and would pair them with skinny jeans to contrast the casual loose look of the pyjama shirt.

Pinstripes are everywhere for Spring/Summer and I love them. You will find pinstripes in pretty summer dresses, matching suits and cute blouses. A pinstripe shirt would be great matched with a classic pair of denim shorts and a nice belt coming into summer.

These looks I've mentioned will be in shops very soon (if not already).

I hope this article will get you thinking about what you'll be wearing this Spring/Summer and how to make these looks work for you.

To find out more, check out my website Daly Fashion Fix, or follow me on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat.