Girl Band return to Limerick for Dolan's show

EXPECT noise, and lots of it, as rockers Girl Band make their return to Limerick this weekend.

The Dublin four-piece, signed to Rough Trade, return to Dolan's for a Warehouse show this Saturday that should rock the Dock Road venue to its very foundations.

Dara Kiely, Alan Duggan, Daniel Fox and Adam Faulkner, who formed in late 2011 and have since toured Europe and the US extensively to wide critical acclaim, have been popular guests here before, playing for booker Seoda Shows - who spied their potential at an early stage.

Their live show is known for being loud, intense and energetic. Special guests When Young and Myles Manley.

