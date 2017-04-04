Limerick's Milk Market to play host to George Ezra

GEORGE Ezra is to play a show in Limerick's Live at the Big Top venue in the Milk Market on May 30.

The English star brings his Top Secret tour to a handful of select venues around Ireland this summer and said: “There is no need for me to point out the fact that I’ve been fairly quiet over the last year. But I’d like to reassure you all that I’ve been beavering away at what will one day be my second record.

"It took a second to work out what it was that I wanted to write about, and then how to approach the writing and recording process.

"I don’t want to give too much away regarding the record, but I do want to invite you all to join me on my first tour back.

"This tour will be like no other that I have done before for many reasons, but mostly because it will be the first time that a lot of brand new songs are played live. There will be a few new band members and we will be working out what the best set list is and what the best way to present the songs will be.

"We will focus less on smoke and mirrors and more on building the best show that we possibly can. We will of course be playing all of the classic singalong numbers too!

"Come and join us - but don't let the cat out of the bag, this tour is top secret," he added with a smile.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am. See Dolans.ie or Ticketmaster.