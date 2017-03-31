Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company bring The Cove to the Lime Tree

THE Lime Tree Theatre welcomes Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company this Saturday night.

The Cove, a performance about the natural world, and the place of people in it, reflects on the experience of the beauty of the wild Irish coast and its embodiment in movement.

The piece is the result of a creative collaboration between Echo Echo Artistic Director Steve Batts, internationally acclaimed artist Dan Shipsides and musician Christopher Norby.

Created around a large scale installation made from heavy, strong, shiny blocks that reflect the light, like the surface of the sea or the shiny rocks, the setting is manipulated, with effort, and pleasure, into different configurations which provide the dancers with a changing environment with different opportunities and challenges.

The Cove takes to the Lime Tree stage this Saturday night at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Equinox Theatre Company bring their new production The M-House to the Belltable on April 4 at 8pm and April 5 at 11.30am.

Equinox, an inclusive theatre company that was founded in 2008 by eight graduates of the Theatre Performance course at KCAT, Kilkenny, present “a relaxed performance which is suited to everyone, but the environment has been specifically adapted for audiences with an Autistic Spectrum Condition, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment”.