Byrne, Cooney and Harper join up for Belltable show

TRAD royalty comes to the Belltable this week in the shape of a renowned trio.

Dermot Byrne, Steve Cooney and Bríd Harper join forces for a rare show together at 69 O'Connell Street this Thursday night.

The trio said they were “looking forward” to a re-union that only happens sporadically due to the individual demands on their time, with Cooney and Byrne returning to a venue they last played in 2016.

Expect a superb night of great traditional music and song from Byrne, who hails from Buncrana in Donegal and has played accordion since a very young age, Harper, who is originally from Castlefinn and has been hailed as one of the leading exponents of traditional fiddle playing of our time and Cooney, from Melbourne, a member of Stockton’s Wing who has been very active performing and recording with Dermot Byrne, Sharon Shannon, Martin Hayes, Mary Black, Sliabh Notes, Séamus Begley and many others over the course of his career.

The trio play a trad night in the Belltable this Thursday, March 30 at 8pm.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie for more.