Limerick's Daughters of Charity put on their seventh creative show

SETTLE down for a night in front of the box in the Lime Tree Theatre instead of your sitting room.

The Creative Show presents #GoggleBox this Monday and Tuesday night, March 27-28 at 8pm.

It is a comic family show written and directed by Myles Breen, choreographed by Angie Smalis and performed by members of Limerick Youth Theatre, service users from the Daughters of Charity and featuring transition year students from Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ and Ardscoil Rís choirs, dancers from Patterns Dance Collective and Limerick Youth Dance and musicians from Music Generation Limerick City.

This year Lumen Street Theatre Company has come on board.

The Creative Show is the brain child of Angie Smalis, Artistic Director of Limerick Youth Theatre and Donal Sherlock, Manager of the Daughters of Charity Service in Limerick.

Donal says: "You cannot imagine how great it is for the Daughters of Charity to be involved for the seventh year in the Creative Show collaboration. Our focus on inclusiveness, creativity and excellence has over the years helped to broaden our community engagement, contribute in a meaningful way and copper fastened our inclusion in the local community.

"It has allowed us to develop a supportive environment that encourages elements of play, humour, and laughter for all who participate. Working together has helped everyone involved to think differently, appreciate differences, show compassion and tolerance for others and has helped to nurture real friendships, encourage confidence in one’s ability and enhance and strengthen DOC vision of a shared goal.

“Limerick Youth Theatre members, service users, choir, dancers and musicians rehearse together over the course of three months, culminating in over one hundred seventy young adults and service users participating in this project with two evening performances at the Lime Tree Theatre,” said Donal.

He added: "There is a lot of established research about the positive influences of drama, theatre and the performing arts, especially on young people. Our audience this year will see first-hand the physical, emotional and social benefits gained from this collaboration through the artistry of each performer."

Ms Smalis said the "three month socially innovative artistic project was built on the founding elements of expression, exploration, communication and education.

"The participants work with an experienced hand of professional arts practitioners who are drawn from the fields of music, contemporary dance, theatre, street performance and design.

"I would personally like to thank the parents/guardians of all the participants who have supported their sons/daughters in the learning process, to the artists who have shared their passion in the art form they represent and those who have helped to fund the project, for their belief that meaningful artistic collaborations contribute in everyone's overall social development. I urge you to come and enjoy the Creative Show."