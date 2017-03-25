Over 50s to show off Choral Moves at Dance Limerick

DANCE Limerick has announced details of a new dance performance participation project for people aged 50-plus.

Choral Moves draws inspiration from well-known choral music classics and will encourage participants to embrace the beauty, magic and movement in the works of famous composers from Brahms to Beethoven, from Mozart to Mendelssohn.

Led by choreographers Philippa Donnellan and Kristyn Fontanella, the project begins with a free taster dance workshop this Thursday, March 30 at 2pm in Dance Limerick, John's Square.

Taking its lead from last year's Here’s Looking at You, Kid, a dance project for older audiences and participants, this latest programme for those over 50 continues for six weeks and culminates with an informal performance and social event in May.

Choral Moves has come about as a result of Dance Limerick’s ongoing wish to engage with older people in the region. Dance Limerick director Jenny Traynor says the aim is to “introduce new people to the joys of dance”.

See www.dancelimerick.ie for more details.