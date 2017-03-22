Warsaw Radio return to Limerick to promote new single

BRIGHTON-based band Warsaw Radio, featuring Limerick man Brian McNamara, return to Dolan's for a show this Friday.

The band return to these shores to promote new single After Eve, a lush and richly orchestrated song featuring McNamara's warm vocal style. It comes from their forthcoming album due in September.

Warsaw Radio, who featured recently on BBC Introducing, are marked out as ones to watch.

See them Upstairs in Dolan’s this Friday night. For more, see www.dolans.ie.