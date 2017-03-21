Limerick Fling at the Irish World Academy with Mick Hanly

OVER 100 performers from five continents will come together in a dynamic concert celebrating the creativity, talent and passion of the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at UL.

The Limerick Fling concert at the UCH this Wednesday, March 23, will “honour the past and create the future”, organisers have said, and will feature Limerick singer-songwriter Mick Hanly, plus Breandán de Gallaí – among others.

The Fling will be a spectacular flash of music, song and dance at the cutting edge of the Irish tradition, celebrating the sounds and gestures of our times, with a host of noted musicians, singers and dancers, from across the student body, teaching staff and some renowned visitors to the Irish World Academy.

The duo at the forefront of the Irish World Academy and UCH presented show need little introduction – from dancer, choreographer and dance academic de Gallaí, a former principal with Riverdance, to Moving Hearts vocalist Hanly, who wrote Past the Point of Rescue and has seen his work covered by Christy Moore, Mary Black, Dolores Keane and others.

