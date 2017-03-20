Colin Dunne's Concert gets a sneak preview at Dance Limerick

DANCE Limerick is to play host to a special preview of renowned dancer Colin Dunne’s new work Concert.

Dunne, a leading figure in the world of traditional Irish dance, explores the music of virtuoso traditional Irish fiddle player Tommie Potts in the new solo show, which has been developed in collaboration with director Sinéad Rushe and sound designer/composer Mel Mercier.

Armed with an LP copy of The Liffey Banks, a tape recorder, portable speakers and sheets of wooden flooring, Colin Dunne embodies the lonesome and deviant nature of Potts’ recordings in his innovative style, setting out to “dance” this controversial album in a concert like no other.

“We’re delighted and very excited to present this very special preview of Colin Dunne’s new solo work Concert, in advance of its premiere at the Centre Nationale de la Danse in Paris.

“We know Colin well and greatly admire his work, so we are particularly pleased to present his Dance Limerick debut performance. Colin has been rehearsing Concert here with us for the last number of weeks so we can say to Limerick audiences, you are in for a real treat,” Dance Limerick director Jenny Traynor said of Dunne, who is perhaps best known internationally for his performances and choreography in Riverdance.

A singular and complex figure in the history of Irish traditional music, Potts rarely played in public. The 1972 album Liffey Banks, renowned for its delicate, melancholic and playful qualities, was the only recording of his music released commercially before his death.

Concert takes place in Dance Limerick on Tuesday, March 21 at 8pm.