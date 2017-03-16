Local artists seek a creative Limerick

A LARGE contingent of Limerick’s culture community has argued that improved education and extra resources are needed if the new Creative Ireland programme is to work.

This was discussed and deliberated at a special Creative Ireland workshop at Limerick City Art Gallery, Pery Square, last Friday afternoon.

At the three-hour workshop, more than 50 individuals involved in local arts were taught about the new initiative, by its director John Concannon, and were subsequently asked to discuss what they liked about the project and how Limerick can contribute to it.

The “ambitious” Creative Ireland programme aims, by 2022, to place culture at the core of local and national public policy in all agencies.

Ahead of the workshop, Limerick City and County Council CEO, Conn Murray said: “Limerick is in a unique position to work with the government in delivering the Creative Ireland programme at a local level.

“In 2014 as first National City of Culture and during the centenary year of celebrations in 2016, Limerick citizens, of diverse backgrounds, came together to celebrate through culture. We look forward to enabling creativity in every community to continue to build the capacity of communities, organisations and individuals that is also in line with the Limerick Cultural Strategy.”

One member of the public said that there is a need to “invest in infrastructure for people involved in the arts community” to provide an educational platform. One individual opined that funding for school buses to events can be “very helpful” for schools that do not have the resources to frequently provide such services.