The Cranberries reveal new acoustic version of classic Linger

THE Cranberries have unveiled a new acoustic version of classic song Linger as a taster of a new album due in April.

The Limerick band said they were “very proud to reveal the acoustic, orchestral rendering of Linger via Rolling Stone. It's the first track to be taken from our upcoming album Something Else. Old times in new clothes!”

The upcoming album is called Something Else and will be released on April 28, the group said.

“Over two weeks in Limerick University last year, at the home of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, we revisited old times in new clothes dusting away any cobwebs with strings - our old songs revisited with an orchestra. With a little bit more experience behind them, with a new lease of life. They sound fresh again. Music and more to come soon,” said the band on their Facebook page.

The Cranberries recently announced details of a greatest hits tour for Ireland and the UK – with dates in Dublin and Belfast, but not Limerick ‘at this time’.

The group will play Belfast’s Waterfront and Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre on May 17 and 18 respectively, plus dates in the UK, performing “specially orchestrated versions of their many hits”, with each show on the tour featuring a string quartet.

There are 24 dates on the tour across the UK, Europe and the two Irish dates - but none as yet in the band's home city.

A spokesperson for concert promoter MCD has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that The Cranberries have “no plans for Limerick at this time".

Speaking ahead of the announcement, guitarist Noel Hogan said: “We are really excited about taking this tour on the road. In recent months we have been working with the Irish Chamber Orchestra at the University of Limerick, Ireland on the string versions of our best known songs. While we have played “unplugged” before, this tour promises to be particularly special.”

The group intend to play some new material on the tour alongside monster hits such as Linger, Zombie and Dreams, and indicated “at least three new songs” will be included in the set for the tour.

The Limerick group played their first show together in nearly four years last summer, performing in Lublin in Poland. Gearing up to it, they rehearsed at the ICO’s building in UL, where a number of fans turned up and were warmly received by the musicians.

Their last album, Roses, was released in 2012 and the Cranberries took it on a huge world tour.