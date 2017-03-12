Limerick soprano Jean's starring role with tenors

LIMERICK soprano Jean Wallace stars in a new show that has entertained crowds from London to Sydney and now comes to the Belltable.

Venice to Vegas - Two and a Half Tenors features Wallace, Derek Ryan, Ryan Morgan and Nyle Wolfe - each a renowned vocalist in their own right - plus guest star Jean, takes to the Belltable stage on Thursday, March 16 next.

The show features the Impossible Dream, Maria, Ain’t that a Kick in the Head, and many more hits and songs as the quartet transport audiences on a spellbinding musical journey in story, music and song.

These singers love to entertain with a broad repertoire from Pavarotti to Elvis, Sinatra to McCormack and much, much more.

Meanwhile, the Lime Tree plays host next week to a superb staging of Educating Rita, on March 15 and 16, and the legendary Kilfenora Céilí Band on Saturday, March 18, in one of the picks of the week for gigs.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie.