New tree trail unveiled in Lough Gur

WITH over 7,000 tree species in Ireland, just 22 are native to this country and all of them can be found at the ancient site of Lough Gur.

And to mark National Tree Week – which runs until this Sunday - tree expert and the Leader’s nature columnist Albert Nolan launched the new tree trail for the tourist destination. For tree huggers and tree novices, this is the week to take the plunge in Lough Gur and explore all native tree species located in one beautiful place.

The tree trail took over a year to plan and put in place. On Sunday, tree expert Albert Nolan launched the new trail for Lough Gur. Undeterred by poor weather, crowds turned out to investigate the microcosms that exist on each and every part of the lofty giants.

In association with Limerick Council, expertly crafted timber signs stand before each tree to give an overview of the uses of and in some cases the mythology of each tree. Younger visitors are treated to a tricky tree trivia section on each map that stir curiosity. All answers can be found on the tree plaques or if you ask at the Lough Gur Heritage Centre, the guides there will be happy to help.

Lough Gur Development welcome all visitors to Lough Gur for tree week to avail of the newly launched free tree trail map of the area.

In 2016, environmental consultant Éanna Ní Lamhna visited Lough Gur to mark out the magic and significance of each tree.