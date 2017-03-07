Rusangano the perfect Choice

Limerick-based trio Rusangano Family go in search of Choice Music prize glory this Thursday.

The rap/hip-hop/electro outfit have a very strong chance for winning for the album Let the Dead Bury the Dead, bursting as it is with social commentary on modern Ireland. They face strong competition from Lisa Hannigan, We Cut Corners and others.

The winner of album of the year for 2016 will be annuounced this Thursday at Dublin's Vicar Street venue.