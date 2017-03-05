Mayor of Limerick to play at community radio fundraiser

MAYOR Kieran O’Hanlon will be the guest of honour at a concert in Rathkeale House Hotel next Wednesday where the audience will hear him play his accordion.

Also to feature on the programme will be Newcastle West councillor Michael Collins and his musical family as well as singers Cllr Eddie Ryan, Ann Marie O’Riordan and Emily Clarke. A former councillor, bookie Paddy McAuliffe from Kilmallock will also perform his seanchaí role.

The concert is one of a series of concerts and other events organised to raise funds for the West Limerick 102FM community radio station. Tickets for the concert cost €10 and it begins at 8pm.

Meanwhile, members of the public in West Limerick are welcome to attend this Thursday’s agm of station, the vice-chairman of the board, Pat O’Donovan has said.

“Everybody with any interest in community radio is welcome. After all, it is their radio station,” he added. And he also urged local groups and organisations to come along.

He also encouraged people to think about getting involved as a volunteer at the station.

“There is huge potential there for the station but we need more volunteers,” he said.

Thursday’s agm will take place in the Desmond Complex, Newcastle West, starting at 8pm.

Finances at the community radio station continue to be an issue, Mr O’Donovan acknowledged. However, he said, the board would be bringing some good news to the agm.

“Financially, things have improved quite a bit in the last few months. The running costs are under control,” he explained. “Unfortunately,the legacy debt remains an issue although some of this has now been paid.”