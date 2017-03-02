Limerick Musical Society makes the first move with Chess

LIMERICK Musical Society returns this Spring wth the musical Chess.

The multi-award winning society has assembled a “talented strong lineup of energetic and enthusiastic principles and chorus” for the popular musical, including former Voice of Ireland singer Niall O’Halloran.

Chess, written by Tim Rice and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, musical theatre scores of all time including One Night in Bangkok and I Know Him So Well, telling the story of two masters battling it out at the world chess championships – and for the love of one woman.

The musical, which will be staged in the University Concert Hall from March 30-April 1, will be directed by Des Henn, with musical direction by Maire Keary-Scanlon and choreography by Barbara Meaney.

The strong cast also features Claire Heffernan, James Malone, Aidan O’Connell, Ciaran Collins, Laura Henebry and Jason Ronan.

Ms Henebry, chairperson of the society, said at the recent press launch that “rehearsals are looking and sounding stunning, this is one not to be missed.

“Throughout its 17 year history, the society has produced a spectacular variety of shows ranging from the traditional Gilbert and Sullivan to the modern offerings of Evita and The Witches of Eastwick, so it is no surprise we are taking on the challenge of ‘Chess’ this year,” she added.

Tickets for the UCH show are on sale now, see www.uch.ie or www.limerickmusicalsociety.com.