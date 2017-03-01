Dolan's snare Future Islands for July show in Limerick
Future Islands are coming to Limerick ahead of shows in Cork and Dublin
AMERICAN trio Future Islands have been confirmed for a gig in Dolan’s, in a coup for the venue.
The group announced the date for Limerick – on July 3 – and Cork ahead of their biggest Irish show to date at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.
Future Islands’ new album The Far Field Out gets a release in April via 4AD and expects to build on the breakthrough of their 2014 album Singles.
The album was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton at the legendary Sunset Sound, where everyone from The Beach Boys to Prince have laid down masterpieces.
The trio – Gerrit Welmers, William Cashion and Samuel T. Herring – formed in 2006 and have come to prominence in recent years, particularly with the superb track Seasons (Waiting On You) from 2014. They played a storming gig at the 2015 Electric Picnic festival.
Tickets for the Dolan’s show go on sale this Friday at 10am from Dolans.ie and Ticketmaster.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on