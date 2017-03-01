Dolan's snare Future Islands for July show in Limerick

AMERICAN trio Future Islands have been confirmed for a gig in Dolan’s, in a coup for the venue.

The group announced the date for Limerick – on July 3 – and Cork ahead of their biggest Irish show to date at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

Future Islands’ new album The Far Field Out gets a release in April via 4AD and expects to build on the breakthrough of their 2014 album Singles.

The album was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton at the legendary Sunset Sound, where everyone from The Beach Boys to Prince have laid down masterpieces.

The trio – Gerrit Welmers, William Cashion and Samuel T. Herring – formed in 2006 and have come to prominence in recent years, particularly with the superb track Seasons (Waiting On You) from 2014. They played a storming gig at the 2015 Electric Picnic festival.

Tickets for the Dolan’s show go on sale this Friday at 10am from Dolans.ie and Ticketmaster.