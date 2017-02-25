Lip Sync for phase 3 of Adare Manor Fields development

PLANNING is underway for phase three of the Adare Manor Fields development, which has already seen the village become the first in Limerick with a community-owned multi-sport, floodlit astropitch of its scale.

Phase three will provide a “much needed” pavilion, including changing rooms and toilet facilities, and will address drainage and upgrading of the multi-sport grass pitches.

A fundraising Lip Sync Battle will see 14 acts — by 44 people — battle it out for one of two prizes; best performance and best fundraisers.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 4, in Limerick Racecourse and doors open at 7pm.

“The adjudicators are in place, the talent of the competitors is immense, and the competition will be fierce,” said Anne Mordan of Adare Manor Fields.

“Adare Lip Sync Battle will be a fantastic, fun, community night out in Limerick Racecourse with top class entertainment, if the rehearsals are anything to go by. Tickets cost €25 including the souvenir programme and post-event DJ. It is expected that the event will be a sell out. Tickets are available from contestants and local outlets in Adare.”

With a combined investment of €1.3 million across phases one and two, which included a state-of-the-art playground, the vision for the Manor Fields – to provide a top class recreational amenity for people of all abilities and all ages – is on its way towards realisation.