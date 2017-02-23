Hermitage Green among latest Indiependence line-up additions

A RAFT of new artists have been added to the Indiependence music and arts festival line-up, taking place in Mitchelstown in August.

The 10,000 capacity Deer Farm held three day festival, which had previously unveiled Manic Street Preachers, The Coronas and Sigma as headliners, is headed for a sell-out, according to organises.

BRIT Award winner and platinum-selling artist Tom Odell returns Indiependence along with the cream of the crop of Irish music in the form of All Tvvins, Frank Turner, The Riptide Movement, Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, We Cut Corners, The Minutes and Raglan.

INDIE17 also plays host to acts such as Overhead the Albatross, Stephanie Rainey, Fang Club, Talos, Craig Gallagher, MindRiot, Eve Belle, Super Silly, Dagny, Brass Phantoms, Penrose, Beoga,Apella, August Walk, Josiah Stone, Mandeville Beat Critics, Subject to Change and Eamon Walsh.

"We're delighted to be able to add these acts to what was already a massive announcement for us before Christmas with Manic Street Preachers and The Coronas," said Indiependence organiser, Shane Dunne, a graduate of UL.

“Tom Odell and Frank Turner are massive UK artists and the Irish acts we've added are some of the hottest ones at the moment like All Tvvins, Stephanie Rainey and Fang Club. We're really excited this year to have new sponsors on board in Heineken who we feel will add to the experience at INDIE17 and we're looking forward to seeing everyone back on the farm in August.”

Heineken has come on board this year as a sponsor for the Mitchelstown festival, set in the foothills of the the Galtee Mountains, just a 45 minute drive from Limerick.

The Comedy, Spoken Word and Dance line-up will be revealed soon.

Tickets are available online at www.tickets.ie.