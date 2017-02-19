Croí Glan present double bill of new work at Dance Limerick

DANCE Limerick will play host to a double bill next week, including a piece by David Bolger, one of Ireland’s best known choreographers.

Leading integrated dance company Croí Glan present the double bill, celebrating their 10th anniversary with new works created by Bolger and another by Jess Curtis, an American choreographer based in San Francisco.

Tara Brandel, artistic director and performer with Croí Glan - a professional contemporary dance company based in Cork, which performs work that includes dancers with and without physical disabilities - said to mark the company's tenth anniversary, it had “invited back two of our favourite, most performed choreographers to create these two new works”.

“In David Bolger’s Fancy Dress, audiences will experience some funky moves, a few fancy dress tips and a kicking soundtrack, while with Remote, Jess Curtis applies his Berlin/San Francisco-influenced post-modern choreographic style to create this new duet which explores the effect on our bodies of our use of technology,” she explained.

Dance Limerick director Jenny Traynor said the centre for professional dance was “delighted to welcome Croí Glan back to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

“As Ireland’s leading integrated dance company, Croí Glan has continually broken new ground, creating and presenting work with dancers of all abilities. With this double bill of Fancy Dress and Remote, audiences are in for an eye-opening evening of dance with a difference,” she added.

Breaking down the two pieces, Croí Glan explained that Bolger’s Fancy Dress challenges what, really, is fancy dress: “Is it something we wear to parties? Something to disguise our true selves? In this short, snappy trio, a walking stick becomes a magic wand in the hands of performers.”

Curtis’ Remote asks “are we mobilised or frozen? At home, alone in front of our screens, do we transcend or are we trapped in our bodies? Performers use electronic media and social networking to investigate the ups and downs of our bodies within our evolving digital culture”.

Croí Glan are in Dance Limerick on Thursday, February 23 at 8pm. Tickets are €12/10 from www.dancelimerick.ie or on the door.