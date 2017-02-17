PLAN welcomes artists from Liverpool to Limerick

LIMERICK'S network for professional artists, PLAN, welcomes two creative practitioners from the UK to examine 'shared cultural values'.

The Limerick grouping marks its fourth AGM this Saturday and is hosting two representatives from the Creative Organisations of Liverpool (COol) to mark PLAN's milestone.

A collective of 31 key arts organisations based in Liverpool, COol is the leading cultural partnership model of its kind in the UK, with members creating exciting art in many forms.

PLAN said it was pleased to welcome Karen Gallagher, Artistic Director of Merseyside Dance Initiative and Emma Smith, Director of Liverpool Irish Festival to discuss how it has grown to play a pivotal role in promoting the cultural offering in Liverpool.

PLAN chairman Keith Bogue said the group was “honoured that two representatives from COoL have taken the time to visit us in Limerick on the occasion of PLAN’s fourth AGM.

“Historic Irish links with Liverpool have paved the way for shared cultural values with Ireland, most pertinent of which is now evident in Limerick where, like Liverpool, arts advocacy bodies have flourished in recent years,” he added.

The talk will take place on Saturday in the Captain's Room of the Hunt Museum and is free for members and €5 for non-members, but places are limited. Email planlimerick@gmail.com.