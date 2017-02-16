Jean Butler's irish dance at the Lime Tree Theatre

ACCLAIMED dancer Jean Butler is bringing her new show this is an Irish dance to the Lime Tree Theatre this Friday night.

The former Riverdance star – previously a resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at UL – created the new duet with Belfast-based cellist Neil Martin.

It has been receiving rave reviews for previous performances.

Butler’s last Dance space commission, hurry - in 2013 - invoked the choreographer’s celebrated past in Irish Step Dance.

This latest piece “further unearths her roots by returning to the relationship between live music and movement as the compositional departure point for the work”, she has explained.

“Inspired by the interdependent relationship between music and dance and the formal spatial relationship between dancer and musician that characterizes her tradition, the piece explores the often-invisible interplay between dancer and musician in live performance.

“The movement and music, created simultaneously through improvisation during the piece’s development, raise questions about who is leading and who is following.”

See www.limetreetheatre.ie for more details and to book tickets for the show.