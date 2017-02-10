Step Up for David Bolger's #Somethingoldnew at Dance Limerick

DANCE Limerick plays host to a performance of #somethingoldnew by David Bolger - a free 'sharing' as part of the Step Up Dance Project Repertory Programme.

The Step Up programme, a partnership between the Arts Council, Dance Limerick, Dance Ireland and the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at UL, gives early career contemporary dance artists the opportunity to work with renowned choreographers - such as Bolger, who works with work with CoisCéim Dance Theatre.

Dance Limerick director Jenny Traynor said audiences are “in for a real treat” with the piece, which takes place this Saturday night at 5pm. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

See www.dancelimerick.ie for more.