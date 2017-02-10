Rebecca Perry brings her on stage adventures to the Belltable

ACTRESS and playwright Rebecca Perry says her on-stage creation Joanie Little is “a voice for the current generation” and is promising “a night of danger, romance and chimps” with her latest show, Adventures of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl.

The Canadian, who has Irish heritage but is making her first trip to these shores with the play, says her stage creation is “half my own creation and half based on my real life experiences as an underemployed graduate trying to make her mark in today's job market”.

The show, a follow-up to Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl, sees Joanie follow her anthropologist dreams with a job at the Jane Goodall Institute in Tanzania as Perry plays over 30 characters “in the jungle” in this bonkers sounding musical-one woman comedy show.

“I've tried to make Joanie a voice for the current generation. Like myself and many other graduates, she was previously stuck working for minimum wage, slinging java for the masses, and Adventures... provides a message of positivity, as she gradually achieves her goals - but also finds out that there are just as many challenges once you've landed your dream job as there are securing it,” she explains.

“Don't worry though - it's not all serious, she discovers most of this through a series of comedic life lessons, jazzy tunes and competitive co-worker showdowns,” she laughs.

Of writing and starring in her own play, Perry says: “I could have written the show for multiple actors, there's certainly enough room in the story what with almost 30 characters, but my writing seems to always take form in the shape of a solo show,” she explains.

“I really enjoy the concept of creating something where I could characterise people, and have the challenge of presenting them all myself, with their individual characteristics and physicalities. It also allows me to tell the story entirely through Joanie's eyes, and so when I take on that character, we see them how Joanie sees them. It's a lot of fun working like that,” she adds.

- Adventures of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl, coming to the Belltable this Saturday night. See www.limetreetheatre.ie