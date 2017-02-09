Limerick's music community is Standing Up for Pieta House 

LIMERICK'S music community is banding together for a night of entertainment in aid of Pieta House.

Some great acts will be taking to the Dolan's Warehouse stage on March 11 for the Limerick Standing Up fundraiser.

Anna’s Anchor, Emma Langford, A Weekend Away, Protobaby and Men of Twenty will be perform on the night to raise money for the suicide prevention charity.

Also taking place on the night will be a raffle with support from local businesses such as Coqbull Limerick, Steamboat Music and Limerick City Hotel.

In recent years, Pieta House, which is located in Mungret has seen a 100% increase in people availing of its services.

“Limerick city has a long, unforgiving history with suicide and mental health,” says organiser and University of Limerick student, Peter Corbett.

“Everyone in this city has a direct or indirect history with mental health, suicide and self-harm. This event aims to spread awareness of these prevalent and harrowing problems and contribute to the cause that Pieta House battle every day”.

“We all know what the problem is, it’s on the tip of everyone’s tongue. But we don’t talk about it. If we don’t create a discourse around the issue, if we don't make advancements and we don’t talk about it as a genuine issue, then nothing will change,” he added.

Tickets for Limerick Standing Up are €10 and can be bought from www.dolans.ie.