More drama than Trump at Sive at the Honey Fitz Theatre in Lough Gur

FORGET The Donald and Brexit, the real drama takes place at the Honey Fitz Theatre in Lough Gur this weekend.

John B Keane’s, Sive, a favourite with audiences worldwide opens this Friday, February 3 at 8pm.

This is the third time that the Lough Gur group will stage Sive. The first was in 1974 and it was the first full-length play to be performed by the group.

A feature of this year's production is that two of the actors have been in the two previous productions. Deborah Hogan plays the part of Nanna which she did in 1974 and 1997. Sean Dota is played by Billy Leo who also played the part in the two previous productions.

Other cast members include Annie Casey as Sive, Frances O'Donovan as Mena, John Sheahan as Mike, Seamus Dooley as Thomaseen Sean Rua, Bryan Sheehan as Liam Scuab. Seamus Murnane plays Pats Bocock and Carthalawn is played by newcomer to the group, Brian Finn.

Sive continues on Saturday, February, 4, Sunday, February 5 and the following weekend Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.

Full houses at the Honey Fitz are the norm, so booking is advisable on 086 3774691.