Faithless legend to play DJ set at The Library in Limerick

IF God was a DJ – he would surely look like this.

Faithless legend Maxi Jazz plays a ‘personal DJ set’ at The Library on Cornmarket Row in Limerick city this Friday night (doors 9.30pm, tickets €25) – a top class booking for the popular venue.

The dance music pioneer has been a DJ in his own right since the mid-1980s and has a vast vinyl collection that he has been selecting – and scratching – for many a year, we are told.

His style is based on party music from the last 30 years and using the microphone and old school turntable technique to involve and engage his followers.

Expect Insomnia, God is a DJ and plenty of Faithless classics at the show.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale. See ticketweb.ie for more.