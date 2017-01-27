Russell Brand to perform at Limerick's UCH on upcoming tour

TOP comedian Russell Brand is coming to Limerick in September.

The English stand-up and film star brings his Re:Birth show to the University Concert Hall on September 27.

Of the show, Brand says: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Tickets for the UCH show go on sale on Friday, February 3.

Brand teamed up with Blindboy Boatclub of the Rubberbandits for a viral parody of Blur’s hit song Parklife in 2014, with the Bandits performing at the comedian’s book launch in London and Blinboy appearing on Brand’s online news show, Trews.

Blindboy said of Brand at the time: “It was just a bit of craic - he did the video and I did the music.

“Most of what he says makes sense. He ticks all the right boxes when it comes to deconstructing power. Chomsky, Naomi Klein, Marty Morrissey, Roland Barthes,” he added.

See www.uch.ie for more.