Adare lip syncs for new sports development

ADARE’S Manor Fields committee is hard at work on planning for the next phase of development on 25 acres of community land on the grounds of Adare Manor.

In an effort to raise funds for the planning process, locals are dusting off the faux microphones, as they prepare to take part in a lip sync battle.

Fifteen acts, including solo and group acts, have commenced rehearsals for the Adare Lip Sync Battle. The buildup to the event has started early.

“The competition is at fever-pitch, while the standard of performance is steadily improving,” said Anne Mordan of the Manor Fields committee.

“Rehearsals are highly structured and demanding for the participants, but no doubt a few surprise movements will emerge on the night,” she added.

The Manor Fields project in Adare has already seen two phases of development, which totalled over €1m.

These developments included an all-abilities playground, car parking, and a fully lit astroturf pitch — facilities which are used by members of the public as well as Adare Bord Na nÓg, Adare GAA Club, Adare United, and Limerick Cricket Club, to name a few.

The new phase will provide a much-needed pavilion which will include changing rooms and toilet facilities, and will address drainage and upgrading of the multi-sport grass pitches.

The empowered community effort makes use of grants and funds available as well as the fundraising, which helps to cover the costs associated with launching the planning process of the development.

“The raison d’etre of this whole Manor Fields development is to create in the future a flagship, self-funding, recreational resource that can be used by people of all ages and all abilities, in a safe environment,” said Ms Mordan.

The Adare Lip Sync Battle takes place on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm at Limerick Racecourse. Tickets for the event are available through local outlets and are priced at €25 with the programme included, and doors open at 7pm. Dancing will follow well into the night, according to organisers.

More information can be found on the committee Facebook page: The Manor Fields, Adare Recreation and Community Complex.