U2 to return to Croke Park for Joshua Tree gig in July

ONE of the worst kept secrets in the music industry was confirmed this Monday morning with news that U2 are to bring their Joshua Tree tour to Croke Park this summer.

The seminal album marks its 30th anniversary this year and is the spur for the July 22 show, tickets for which go on sale this coming Monday.

The gig will mark 30 years since U2 made a memorable return to their hometown with the original Joshua Tree Tour, playing very special sold out shows on Jones’ Road in June 1987.

Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support in Dublin from special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Bono said of the Croke Park gig: “Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years. It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation…all the greats.

"I’ve sung some of these songs a lot, but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park - it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago."

Guitarist The Edge said: "It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk. To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it."

Released to universal acclaim on March 9th 1987 and featuring hit singles With Or Without You,I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and Where The Streets Have No Name, The Joshua Tree went to number one in Ireland and around the world, selling in excess of 25 million albums, and catapulting U2 to superstardom.

“The original was such a ground-breaking tour, the one people always ask about. I’m thrilled that the band can celebrate The Joshua Tree in this way with the fans, the time is right," Arthur Fogel, Live Nation's President, Global Touring and Chairman, said.

Tickets for the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 (subject to licence) go on sale Monday, January 16. There is an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com from Wednesday at 9am.