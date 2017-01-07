Limerick urged to Sing in aid of cancer research next month

SINGERS from Limerick city and county are being invited to raise their voices in song next month to help raise funds for cancer research.

Leading cancer specialist Prof John Crown and RTE broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan and Aine Lawlor are helping to spearhead the campaign, called Give Us a Song.

Choirs, individual singers, singing groups, clubs, students and friends are being asked to get organised and put on a performance at work, at school, in the local church, pub or GAA club, or even to organise a sing-song at home.

Helen O’Sullivan Dwyer of the Caroline Foundation for Cancer Research which is organising the campaign has issued a special invitation to Limerick “with its great musical tradition” to get involved.

“From Castleconnell to Abbeyfeale, taking in Limerick City, Newcastle West and every town and village in between, we would love people to get together and singing over the weekend of February 4,” she said when the Give Us a Song campaign was launched this week.

“There is a great tradition of singing in this country, and young or old, everyone knows a few songs”she added. “There has been a resurgence in singing together and joining choirs and we want to tap into this uplifting and life-affirming activity.”

To give everyone in the community an opportunity to get involved, Give Us A Song! will run from Friday, February 3 until Sunday February 5.

“We’d love everyone to get out and sing for this important cause,” RTE’s Aine Lawlor, and herself a cancer survivor, said at the launch.

“Advances in cancer research mean that more and more people who get a cancer diagnosis are now surviving. By supporting cancer research programmes, we are helping our doctors and scientists to work towards decoding and ultimately defeating cancer.”

“World Cancer Day falls on February 4 each year. It’s a remarkable coincidence that this was also Caroline’s birthday” said Caroline’s father, Dermod Dwyer adding that Caroline was born in Limerick.

The Caroline Foundation was established in 2013 after the 35 year old died after nine years of living with cancer.

“It’s a very special day in our calendar and we hope to make it a special day for everyone by making Give Us A Song! an annual event” he added.

Prof John Crown said the event was a chance to acknowledge Caroline’s family in turning “their sadness into hope”.

The Foundation can be contacted on Facebook, at giveusasong@thecarolinefoundation.com or www.thecarolinefoundation.com.