Limerick musician's Strung tops the charts

A VERSATILE display of classical music and modern Irish music is to take place at St Mary’s Cathedral this Friday, marking the collective Strung’s debut.

The four-piece contemporary Irish ensemble will kick off their album launch tour at St Mary’s Cathedral at 8pm, delivering a setlist that certainly sets a positive tone for the New Year.

The ensemble comprises Pallasgreen native Maria Ryan, on violin and vocals, and fellow musicians Lucia Mac Partlin, violin, Sean Warren, cello, and pianist Aonghus McCarthy.

Ms Ryan, 23, recently finished her Bachelor of Music degree at Cork School of Music and is currently studying Performance Masters at the University of Gothenberg, Sweden.

She said that they are “delighted” with the response to the debut album, which reached number one on the World Music album charts, speedily after its release.

After her studies, Strung will be the main focus, she says.

“The plan is to focus on Strung for a while, and see if we can get as many gigs as possible, and to play for as many people as we can. It’s about getting our music out there, and getting new material and developing music skills.

“We are all classically-trained, and we love writing new music, and getting our classical training into our new music. And it’s not difficult writing the new music, and we just love doing it. We love writing new material and bouncing new ideas off each other.”

Admission for the night is €10, with concession tickets at €5. The album will also be available for purchase on the night at €15.

The group will perform the album at St Finian’s Church, in Dublin, on January 5, followed by the official album launch at the CIT Cork School of Music on January 7. They will also perform at the Live on Air Festival, Sligo, next May.

For more information on the ensemble, visit their website www.strungmusic.com.