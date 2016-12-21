Panto season gets underway with Beauty and the Beast at UCH

PANTO season gets underway this week as the UCH officially opens Beauty and the Beast on Thursday night.

The UCH panto runs to January 8. It started with a host of previews for local schools this Monday, but gets an official launch on Thursday night.

A series of dates for the Leanne Moore, Karl Spain, George McMahon and Richard Lynch show are already sold out – with limited tickets remaining for the rest.

The UCH said, for the third year running, that the Spar backed panto would present a Sensory Friendly performance on Friday, January 6.

"This show will be a little brighter and a little quieter, without any sudden, loud noises. There will also be plenty of room for audiences to move around and get comfortable," said a spokesperson.

"Since 2014, the Sensory Friendly performance has formed a vital part of the panto schedule with families travelling from throughout the Mid-West to enjoy a live performance that is completely accessible to all."

Limerick Panto Society’s production of Snow White kicks off in the Lime Tree on December 28 and runs to January 8.

See the Limerick Leader broadsheet this weekend for more on both shows.