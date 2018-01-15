Yellow weather alert for Limerick as Met Éireann predicts strong winds

MET Éireann has issued a status yellow weather alert and is warning of strong winds across Limerick this Monday night and Tuesday.

The warning, which takes effect from 9pm, states that Westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 50kph to 65kph with gusts of between 90kph and 110kph at times.

It also applies to Counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The weather alert is the latest to be issued by Met Éireann as the recent unsettled weather continues with snow and ice predicted for later in the week.

The national forecaster released data at the weekend which showed there was more than 25mm of rainfall in parts of Limerick over a 24 hour period on Friday and Saturday.

The status yellow alert issued this Monday will remain in place until 3am on Wednesday.