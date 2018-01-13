Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Limerick

MORE than 25mm of rainfall was recorded in parts of County Limerick between 9am on Friday and 9am this Saturday, Met Éireann has confirmed.

In a message on social media, the national forecaster posted a graphic which showed the extent of the rainfall across the country over the 24 hour period.

While counties Cork and Kerry were the worst affected areas with more than 50mm of rainfall in places, there were pockets in Limerick – particularly around Anglesboro, Kilbehenny, Tournafulla Abbeyfeale, where heavy rainfall was recorded.

According to the graphic, most parts of Limerick experienced between 10mm and 25mm of rainfall.

24 hour rainfall from 9am Friday to 9am this morning.

Over 50mm was recorded in parts of Cork & Kerry.

Dublin only received 0.1mm. This is due to the shadowing effect from the Wicklow Mts when there is a southerly wind direction. pic.twitter.com/LDlJESs0gt January 13, 2018

The heavy rainfall had been forecast with Met Éireann issuing a status yeallow weather alert on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the weather outlook looks to be relatively stable for the remainder of the weekend.

However, scattered showers are being forecast with a possibility of some mist and dense fogs in some places late tonight and into the early hours of Sunday.